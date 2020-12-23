Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) 1-Day Volume Hits $202,914.00

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars.

