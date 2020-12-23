Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) fell 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.30 and last traded at $58.39. 3,625,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 1,782,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on DQ. BidaskClub raised Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,139,000 after purchasing an additional 157,140 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 48.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 467,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after acquiring an additional 151,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth about $23,423,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth about $15,687,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

