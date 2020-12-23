Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Down 8.3%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s stock price fell 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.95. 2,147,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 563,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.63.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

