Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) were down 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 4,813,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 6,531,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRTY shares. ValuEngine raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $692.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. Research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,118.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,432.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,620,536 shares of company stock worth $8,343,988. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at $2,026,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Party City Holdco by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at $118,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

