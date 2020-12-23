Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Shares Down 5.8%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF)’s share price fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.36. 645,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 701,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

In other news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 154,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 1,064,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $34,052,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,728,134 shares of company stock worth $375,300,288.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter valued at $2,473,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,585,000.

Jamf Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JAMF)

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

