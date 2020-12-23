Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Down 5.4%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.25 and last traded at $81.90. Approximately 4,763,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 4,786,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.56.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.99 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $4,249,995.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $613,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,314,824 shares of company stock valued at $85,478,358. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cloudflare by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

