Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CAO Sells $84,797.44 in Stock

Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 13,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $84,797.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OTCMKTS QMCO traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. 236,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 802,931 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quantum by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $2,703,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quantum by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 77,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $2,325,000. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

