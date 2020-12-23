Darren Simmons Sells 3,750 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $52,162.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,836.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Darren Simmons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Darren Simmons sold 7,500 shares of Everi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $97,275.00.

EVRI traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. 1,503,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,141. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.99. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Everi by 181.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

