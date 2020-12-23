Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) COO Sells $17,535.00 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $17,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Santos Salvador Dada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

On Thursday, December 3rd, Santos Salvador Dada sold 4,915 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $134,081.20.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Santos Salvador Dada sold 300 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $8,106.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 300 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $8,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 899 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $24,317.95.

On Friday, November 20th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 200 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $5,408.00.

Shares of ESTA traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.