Chiliz Trading 23.3% Higher Over Last Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $95.88 million and $106.03 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00134410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.23 or 0.00668311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00179823 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00384124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00097704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00058736 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,429,628,749 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.