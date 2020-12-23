Peony (PNY) Trading Down 15.5% Over Last Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $150,717.33 and approximately $774.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002970 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 183.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 5,992,154 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.