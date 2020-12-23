Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Trading 5% Higher

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) shares shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.36. 119,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 206,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRP. ValuEngine upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The company has a market cap of $499.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

