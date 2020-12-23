Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Trading 5.2% Higher

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.45. 257,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,122,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meredith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $886.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.87. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $693.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 221.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 229.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 8.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 243,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

