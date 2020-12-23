Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.62. 2,839,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,476,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40.

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

