Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)’s share price rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.04. Approximately 1,287,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,072,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

SIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $126.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,437,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 23,962 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

