Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading 5.7% Higher

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $17.89. 23,571,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 30,898,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.84.

The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,896,076,000 after buying an additional 29,287,765 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,633 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 741,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 731,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

