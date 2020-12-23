Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 1,127,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 930,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.27.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 185.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

