Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Major Shareholder Sells $15,661,506.00 in Stock

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,118,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $15,661,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 18,000 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $238,680.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 63,035 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $891,314.90.

On Friday, December 11th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,074 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $100,521.54.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 24,900 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $355,821.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $92,580.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 15,506 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $237,086.74.

On Monday, November 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 94,174 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,437,095.24.

On Thursday, November 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 51,600 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $729,624.00.

NYSE:RVI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. 1,561,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Retail Value Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $281.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.83.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Retail Value from $38.00 to $35.59 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 2,267.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 97.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 69.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Retail Value in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 13.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

