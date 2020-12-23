Insider Selling: The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Sells 19,683 Shares of Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,181,176.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,050,888.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.03. 125,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 353.12. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $66.62.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.70 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNTG shares. BidaskClub upgraded The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $6,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $66,091,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

