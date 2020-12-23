Namecoin (NMC) Trading Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $51,261.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001941 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,023.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.76 or 0.01197741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00063136 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00273436 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000254 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

