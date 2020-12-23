Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Cap Achieves $231,866.75

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $231,866.75 and approximately $16,084.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $577.07 or 0.02506440 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00022289 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 88.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

