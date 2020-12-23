Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Trading Up 6%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.69. 16,795,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 13,902,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a market cap of $97.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.13.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Novan, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Novan by 284.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Novan in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novan in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

