Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Up 6%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. 1,430,237 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 657,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Isoray in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Dawson James lowered shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.19.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million.

In related news, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at $18,268.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt acquired 67,306 shares of Isoray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $34,999.12. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,999.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 251,456 shares of company stock worth $121,237.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISR. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Isoray in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Isoray during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Isoray during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Isoray during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

