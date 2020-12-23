Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 1,051,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,250,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Santander lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative net margin of 118.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 51.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 146,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Azul by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

