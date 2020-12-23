AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Up 6.5%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.31. 2,792,860 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 1,265,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. Analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

