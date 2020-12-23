Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Up 6.1%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 327,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 342,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Future FinTech Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

