Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.44. 472,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 484,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

MNRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $646.18 million, a P/E ratio of -572.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 580.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

