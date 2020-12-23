Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer Sells 1,876 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $77,272.44.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Monday, November 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 1,527 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $46,573.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Jennifer Bealer sold 280 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $8,405.60.

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 422,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,479. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -36.30.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 132.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,114 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,930,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 163.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 678,054 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 21.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,665,000 after purchasing an additional 617,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 29.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,831 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. ValuEngine cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.