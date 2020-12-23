Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Andrew J. Greenfield Sells 7,156 Shares

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72.

Shares of ABMD stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $304.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,002. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $319.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.59.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Abiomed by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,825,000 after acquiring an additional 36,797 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 55.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 576,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after acquiring an additional 205,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Abiomed by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

