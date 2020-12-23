Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Andrew J. Greenfield Sells 7,156 Shares

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72.
Shares of ABMD stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $304.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,002. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $319.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.59.
Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.60.
Abiomed Company Profile
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.