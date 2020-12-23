Elisha W. Finney Sells 2,827 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $240,295.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.61. 487,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.11. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $98.55.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iRobot by 32.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 71,482 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in iRobot by 15.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in iRobot by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

