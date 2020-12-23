TrustVerse Market Cap Reaches $7.59 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $57,972.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00046410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00316220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016911 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,720,687 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

