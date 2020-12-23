Cred (LBA) Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Cred token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, Bilaxy and OKEx. Cred has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $714,587.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cred has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00133864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00020336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.61 or 0.00666160 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00140578 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00381922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00096638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00057703 BTC.

About Cred

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, OKEx, Bilaxy, Huobi, Kyber Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.