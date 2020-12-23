Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) to Sell

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

ENBL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

NYSE:ENBL remained flat at $$5.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $84,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

