Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $290,842.45 and approximately $21.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00133296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00020357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00665769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00139980 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00383240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00097295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00057411 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

