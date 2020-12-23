Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.75. 3,205,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 1,597,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price (down from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 458,661 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 71,888 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

