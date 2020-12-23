Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Up 7%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares rose 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 7,533,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,465,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tellurian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The company has a market cap of $456.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 747.05% and a negative return on equity of 106.47%. Analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Tellurian by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.