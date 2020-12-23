InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Trading Up 10.6%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s share price was up 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 7,954,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 1,811,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSPR shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin bought 222,223 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $100,000.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

