Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Trading 7.3% Higher

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)’s stock price traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.80. 294,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 782% from the average session volume of 33,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.60.
Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.66 million during the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.82%.
About Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC)
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
