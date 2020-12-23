Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Trading 7.3% Higher

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)’s stock price traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.80. 294,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 782% from the average session volume of 33,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.66 million during the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,728,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.