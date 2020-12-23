Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 707,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 271,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

ETTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

