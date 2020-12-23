Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Shares Up 7.8%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.66. 2,178,366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,683,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The stock has a market cap of $58.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 87,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $99,193.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,592,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,858.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Allied Esports Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

