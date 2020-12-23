SafeCoin (SAFE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $86.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $572,711.61 and approximately $86.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,210.92 or 1.00025215 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00018850 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.78 or 0.00391201 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.94 or 0.00559958 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00136818 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002332 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

