Axe Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $368,266.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0587 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. Axe has a total market cap of $308,924.45 and $368,266.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000184 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000070 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

