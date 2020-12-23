YAM v1 (YAM) Price Reaches $0.94 on Top Exchanges

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. YAM v1 has a total market cap of $26.91 million and approximately $15,721.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YAM v1 has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One YAM v1 token can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00004102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00046339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00318451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00029727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

YAM v1 Token Profile

YAM v1 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official website is yam.finance . YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YAM v1

YAM v1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM v1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM v1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

