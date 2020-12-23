Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Up 9.5%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares shot up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.66. 1,578,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,085,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.85.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

