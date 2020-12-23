Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) rose 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $127.65. Approximately 6,537,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 7,343,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.37.

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.94.

The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,053. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 18,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $1,965,660.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,193,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Novavax by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after acquiring an additional 129,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,671 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

