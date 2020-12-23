Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Up 12.5%

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) rose 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 4,228,371 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 1,592,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.61.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $177.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 772,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,922.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $50,475.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 920,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,800 shares of company stock worth $136,761. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 88,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.