Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.32

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 14905833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.
GHIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Gores Holdings IV in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Gores Holdings IV in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.33.
About Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV)
Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.
