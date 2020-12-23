Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.32

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 14905833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

GHIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Gores Holdings IV in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Gores Holdings IV in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,325,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,711,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,833,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,280,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV)

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

