Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Trading Up 13.7%

Shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) traded up 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.35. 24,507,934 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 5,362,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

AVGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Aegis cut their price objective on Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $29.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative net margin of 226.95% and a negative return on equity of 234.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in Avinger by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

