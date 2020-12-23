Anyswap Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00133662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00669393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00140365 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00383171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00096667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00057516 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,023,876 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

