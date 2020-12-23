ELA Coin Hits Market Cap of $4.10 Million (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One ELA Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. ELA Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00133662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00669393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00140365 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00383171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00096667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00057516 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

